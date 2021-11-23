Umlazi father crawled on N2 freeway to escape men who shot him during July unrest

Mkhize said he obliged. He got out of his vehicle and stood at the driver’s side of the car.

“They searched the vehicle and didn’t find anything. They asked me where I was coming from. I told them I was coming from a garage.”

A white unmarked vehicle then arrived.

“Three coloured men jumped out of the vehicle. I then heard a gunshot,” Mkhize said.

He said the three men started firing shots at his car.

“I could see the shots hitting the vehicle and passing me. I ran,” he said.

Mkhize testified that one man from the security vehicle asked why he was running, while the other three men gave chase and continued shooting at him.

“I ran on the freeway and they chased after me. As I was running, I collapsed because I had been hit on my lower back. I had been shot. When I fell I couldn’t stand up. I crawled and held onto the steel barricade on the road. I hid behind poles holding up the barricade.”

The three men then stopped another passing vehicle.

“When they were focused on that vehicle, I crawled towards the bridge,” said Mkhize.