KZN top cops take swipe at Mapisa-Nqakula
The former minister of defence had previously told the commission how the police in KZN had not been co-operative with the army
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioners who have been accused of being inept during the July unrest have taken a swipe back at the former defence minister and her generals for giving instructions from a five-star hotel while the province was burning.
Speaking at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the unrest on Tuesday, the seemingly agitated provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, also took a jab at those who questioned the family responsibility leave he was granted when his wife was in labour in July when the riots and looting were still continuing...
