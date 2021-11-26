Man under fire for call to set up Phoenix barricades

Krishna Naidoo‚ founder of KZN VIP Protection Services‚ has denied his call for barricades played a role in racial profiling and killing of black people in Phoenix, Durban, during the July riots.

Testifying at the SA Human Rights Commission's hearing into the July violence in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Naidoo said his company's control room had been inundated with emergency calls when widespread looting took place in Durban. He posted a video on Facebook calling on the community to barricade roads.

“So‚ as a security company‚ I thought it was my responsibility to prevent people from being killed and the area that we live in from being looted. I asked the people and I pleaded with them. I told them to barricade the roads‚ protect yourselves and your family and do whatever is necessary‚” he said.

“Remember‚ I come from a security background as an ex-policeman‚ so I expected everybody to do so legally.”

When asked by an evidence leader if he realised that his call was unlawful and an infringement of the constitutional right to freedom of movement‚ Naidoo said South Africans also had the right to life.

“At the end of the day‚ people had to defend themselves in the absence of the defence mechanism as set out in the constitution. The president admitted it‚ the police commissioner admitted it: they were absent or too late.

“At the end of the day‚ I told them [residents] to put up defence mechanisms‚ as in roadblocks. I didn’t go and tell them to kill people‚ and I expected that to be manned by the community policing forum and by SA police.

“I was one of those who took down barricades. I was one of those people‚ together with the police‚ who was attacked when we were removing barricades. So yes‚ people must be held accountable for what that person did in their own personal capacity.”