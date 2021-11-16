WATCH | Coalition politics: EFF says 'Die Stem' must go, while DA focuses on shared values
Both major South African opposition parties, the DA and the EFF, held independent press conferences on Tuesday, providing citizens with an update on the future of coalitions from the party standpoints.
While ideological differences are clear, leaders Julius Malema and John Steenhuisen sang a similar tune, decrying the possibility of any dissolution of municipalities.
Both leaders listed meetings with various political parties, where coalition talks have begun, albeit not with each other.
Malema said the EFF would remain selective in partnering with other parties that do not meet the EFF's mandate — though there would be some room for compromise, he later added.
According to Steenhuisen, all coalitions need a solid foundation, compromising of “values and principles, a common programme of action and agreed objectives”.
The parties have said they will continue to entertain coalition discussions, with the objective of lessening the control of the ruling ANC.
