South Africa

WATCH | Coalition politics: EFF says 'Die Stem' must go, while DA focuses on shared values

16 November 2021 - 16:33
Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist

Both major South African opposition parties, the DA and the EFF, held independent press conferences on Tuesday, providing citizens with an update on the future of coalitions from the party standpoints.

While ideological differences are clear, leaders Julius Malema and John Steenhuisen sang a similar tune, decrying the possibility of any dissolution of municipalities. 

Both leaders listed meetings with various political parties, where coalition talks have begun, albeit not with each other. 

They didn't bring anything, says Malema as EFF shuts door on ANC

EFF leader Julius Malema has ruled out on working with the ANC ahead of municipal councils holding their first meetings.
News
3 hours ago

Malema said the EFF would remain selective in partnering with other parties that do not meet the EFF's mandate — though there would be some room for compromise, he later added. 

According to Steenhuisen, all coalitions need a solid foundation, compromising of “values and principles, a common programme of action and agreed objectives”.

The parties have said they will continue to entertain coalition discussions, with the objective of lessening the control of the ruling ANC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony