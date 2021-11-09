Undercover 'shoppers' buy cigarettes for R8, find hotspot provinces for illegal trade

Four out of 10 stores nationwide (43%) are selling illegal cigarettes, and in two provinces this increases to 75%.

Cigarettes are selling for as little as R8 per pack, which is a third of the minimum collectible tax (MCT), says British American Tobacco SA (Batsa), citing Ipsos research.

“SA’s rampant trade in tax-evading cigarettes has hit record highs as brazen manufacturers, smugglers and traders defy the efforts of law enforcement agencies to stem the tide,” the company said on Tuesday.

The data was released as the military said members of 4 Artillery Regiment confiscated illicit Remington cigarettes valued at about R245,639 this week.

“During this operation, soldiers saw a group of men crossing the SA/Zimbabwe border into SA,” the military said.

Ipsos researchers have found that at least two-thirds of stores in four hotspot provinces are selling cigarettes below the MCT level of R21.60. That number rises to three in four stores in Free State and the Western Cape.