Minister promises solution to Vaal's sewage problems

Some residents link visit to upcoming polls

Gauteng premier David Makhura and minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu have refused to give a timeline on the work to find a solution to the water pollution crisis that has plagued the Vaal River for years.



Yesterday, numerous provincial MECs converged in the troubled Emfuleni municipality to inspect progress that has been made in the communities while taking stock of new service delivery-related issues in the area. ..