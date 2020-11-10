Manhole in Emalahleni overflows into yards for 2 weeks
Faulty manhole sends stinking water into homes
Life has become a living hell for residents of Emalahleni township in Mpumalanga who have been forced to watch their step in their homes as a stinky sludge of toxic sewage has been allowed to seep out of a manhole onto the streets for two weeks.
According to the residents of Extension 14 in Emalahleni, the municipality has failed to fix the stinking sewage flood for nearly two weeks, now leaving it to flow in the neighbourhood where the stench permeates the road...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.