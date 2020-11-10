Manhole in Emalahleni overflows into yards for 2 weeks

Faulty manhole sends stinking water into homes

Life has become a living hell for residents of Emalahleni township in Mpumalanga who have been forced to watch their step in their homes as a stinky sludge of toxic sewage has been allowed to seep out of a manhole onto the streets for two weeks.



According to the residents of Extension 14 in Emalahleni, the municipality has failed to fix the stinking sewage flood for nearly two weeks, now leaving it to flow in the neighbourhood where the stench permeates the road...