Midmar Dam sewage spill blamed on cows and chickens dumped into drains

“One of the things we found in our screens ... we found a whole skinned cow, which means the community are just opening the manholes, and dumping in there, and when it gets pushed by the rains, naturally it gets blocked in the screens and it gets pushed back into the manholes and a spillage occurs. We even found chickens being thrown in there,” he said at the release of Umgeni Water’s 2018/19 annual report in Durban on Thursday.

Screens are installed in water networks to catch debris and prevent it from flowing into rivers and dams - but when the screens are blocked, water cannot pass through them, which causes back-flow and damage to the system.

Hlongwa said a new sewage treatment works was planned for Mpophomeni, and wider pipes were being installed, which would reduce the chance of such incidents happening again.

However, despite the current spill, he said it was not affecting the drinking water being supplied.

“The impact on water quality is quite minimal, but we have to manage the situation to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand - especially because we have heavy rains to come in December,” he said.