R82m school remains unoccupied because it was built on wetland - Committee

Stagnant water with a pungent smell, cracked walls and floors and unkempt grass.

This is what greets you as you enter an R82m school which has gone unoccupied because it is built on a wetland, and therefore unsafe and the Gauteng department of infrastructure cannot obtain a certificate of occupation.

It is this Mayibuye primary school in Tembisa on the East Rand project that has now turned into a white elephant that has left the portfolio committee on infrastructure raging and seeking accountability.

“As a result of not being occupied and neglected for over three years, the school structure continuous to deteriorate, with many defects such as collapsing ceiling, cracking tiles and walls as well as flooding water around the school to name a few. It has become difficult for one to identify the building as that of a school as it has been abandoned and unkempt for years with grass having grown to unacceptable lengths,” the committee said in a statement.

But, department of infrastructure spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu denied that the school was built on a wetland.

A school official who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal said the school was meant to accommodate 1,200 pupils upon completion.

The committee visited the school last month and found that pupils have been unable to start using the facility since 2017.