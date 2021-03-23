Municipality could face 'criminal enforcement' for sewage spill in tourist hotspot

The Ugu district municipality has been instructed to urgently stop sewage flowing into the Uvongo river and bathing beach or it could face “criminal enforcement”.

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay on Monday issued the directive after the spillage was “left to go on for many weeks”.

“This is why we have issued this directive as a form of administrative enforcement. The department has the right to pursue criminal enforcement but we hope it does not come to that.

“All the stakeholders, including the municipality and contractors on site, have assured us that the situation is being given priority and is being attended to with the urgency it deserves.

“We are satisfied with the information we have received that there is work under way to connect a temporary line which will solve the immediate problem,” he said.

Pillay embarked on the inspection after complaints from the irate public. He later convened a meeting with senior leadership of the local Ray Nkonyeni municipality and Ugu district, as well as staff from the departments of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), water and sanitation and economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.