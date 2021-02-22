Sewage crisis sparks feuds

Foul stench drowns out neighbourly love

The sewage crisis in Standerton, Mpumalanga, is causing tension between neighbours who are desperately trying to find a solution to the long standing problem of stinking runoffs in neighbourhoods.



Pheelo Tsotetsi, a resident of Ext 8, told Sowetan that the situation had pitted him against his neighbour as he decided to install a pipe in his home to redirect sewage flow away to the streets passing through a neighbour's property...