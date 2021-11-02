South Africa

ANC leading in collapsed Lekwa municipality

Residents continually lament poor service delivery

02 November 2021 - 15:25
FILE IMAGE: The Lekwa municipality in Standerton, Mpumalanga has been one of the worst run in the country and is beset by debt, poor revenue collection, a lack of waste collection and nonexistent service delivery.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The ANC, which is at the helm of the collapsed Lekwa local municipality in Mpumalanga, is currently leading as the counting of votes continues.

By 1pm on Tuesday, the results trickling in indicated that the ANC was leading with 42.03% and had secured 12 council seats.

Residents in the area have been left frustrated and feeling hopeless as service delivery collapsed at the municipality, which led to sewage spills in the streets being a regular feature in Standerton townships.

The municipality has also battled to maintained the roads, which has led to many being badly riddled with potholes. Even the main roads have not been spared, with both locals and passing travellers raising frustration over the damage cause by potholes to their vehicles.

The final insult for the residents was when the municipality did not pitch to collect refuse, leaving towns and residential areas with heaps of rubbish strewn everywhere.

Lekwa was eventually placed under administration in June. Administrator Johann Mettler said it would take at least three years to turn things around. 

Sowetan also discovered that business in Standerton, the seat of the municipality, has suffered tremendous losses, with the business chamber in the area saying it will take years for the economy to recover. 

The municipality also has constant water cuts, while residents are faced with power cuts outside the Eskom schedule, which the community calls “Lekwa Shedding”.

It is ironic that Lekwa has a power station, the Eskom operated Tutuka power station, whose operation has been affected by neglect and criminal behaviour, leading to the suspension of seven managers in August.

 

