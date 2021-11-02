ANC leading in collapsed Lekwa municipality

The ANC, which is at the helm of the collapsed Lekwa local municipality in Mpumalanga, is currently leading as the counting of votes continues.

By 1pm on Tuesday, the results trickling in indicated that the ANC was leading with 42.03% and had secured 12 council seats.

Residents in the area have been left frustrated and feeling hopeless as service delivery collapsed at the municipality, which led to sewage spills in the streets being a regular feature in Standerton townships.

The municipality has also battled to maintained the roads, which has led to many being badly riddled with potholes. Even the main roads have not been spared, with both locals and passing travellers raising frustration over the damage cause by potholes to their vehicles.

The final insult for the residents was when the municipality did not pitch to collect refuse, leaving towns and residential areas with heaps of rubbish strewn everywhere.