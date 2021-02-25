South Africa

Community organisation ropes in lawyers

Lekwa faces possible class action over collapsed services

25 February 2021 - 10:33

A Mpumalanga municipality beset by long-standing service delivery problems faces a possible class action after a community organisation roped in two law firms to take on the council.

Sowetan this week ran a series of reports on how the Lekwa local municipality in Standerton has been unable to sort out a sewerage crisis which has seen raw sewage flowing in the streets in several areas while refuse collection has also come to a halt and roads riddled with potholes. ..

