Businesses in Standerton look at relocation due to power cuts
Owners also bemoan high municipal rates, faulty billing system
Some business owners in Standerton are contemplating selling their assets and leaving the town owing to the collapse of the local municipality which has seen them struggle with billing and broken infrastructure.
Some businesses that contribute to the growth of the local economy through creating jobs have in fact been shut already because of the problems faced by the town...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.