South Africa

Load-shedding is back: Eskom to implement stage 2 rotational power cuts from 4pm

02 November 2021 - 15:16
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

This was due to a generation unit at Kusile power station tripping and adding to existing supply constraints, the power utility said.

Eskom said a unit each at Matimba and Arnot power stations failed to return to service as anticipated.

“These constraints are expected to persist for the rest of the week, which may require load-shedding to be extended. We are using emergency generation reserves extensively to supplement supply,” Eskom said.

Eskom said total breakdowns now amount to 17,933MW while planned maintenance is 3,451MW of capacity.

TimesLIVE

