ANC leaders accused of stealing R500k
Call for bigwigs to step aside
Members of the ANC in the Gert Sibande region of Mpumalanga have opened a case of theft against their top five leadership.
The members, led by former MP Jabulani Dube, are accusing the regional executive committee of stealing R500,000 during the purchase of ANC offices in 2018. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.