South Africa

ANC leaders accused of stealing R500k

Call for bigwigs to step aside

07 June 2021 - 07:00
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Members of the ANC in the Gert Sibande region of Mpumalanga have opened a case of theft against their top five leadership. 

The members, led by former MP Jabulani Dube, are accusing the regional executive committee of stealing R500,000 during the purchase of ANC offices in 2018. ..

