FF Plus, EFF in Lekwa to capitalise on ANC's empty promises

Opposition parties vow to restore dignity of town

Smaller opposition parties in Standerton are hoping to capitalise on the ANC's failures that led to the collapse of the Lekwa local municipality to win votes in next month's local government elections.



Wilma Venter, a candidate of the Freedom Front Plus in Standerton, said her party has taken the mandate to restore the dignity of the town by fighting for decent service delivery for the community. ..