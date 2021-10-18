Lekwa civic forum steps up to 'rescue' troubled council

Group hopes to end years of ANC 'misrule'

A group of independent candidates and community structures in Standerton, Mpumalanga, have banded together to form a new civic organisation to "rescue" the area via the upcoming municipal elections.



The group is made of Lekwa Community Forum and some independent councillors who say they are tired of empty promises by political parties to bring change in their lives...