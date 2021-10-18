'We are forgotten, lied to and belittled'
Service delivery failings fuel voter apathy
The winds of discontent are blowing through the community of Standerton and neighbouring townships over poor service delivery ahead of municipal elections next month.
The voter dissatisfaction is borne out of a string of problems including collapsed infrastructure, electricity blackouts, intermittent water cuts, deterioration of roads and sewage spillages that have imprisoned residents in their homes...
