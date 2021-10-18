No overnight fix for Lekwa problems
Administrator says turnaround will take three years
The administrator at Lekwa local municipality in Mpumalanga, Johann Mettler, says it will take at least three years to turn around the collapsed municipality.
Mettler, who was deployed in Standerton to rescue the sinking town, said National Treasury had recently published a draft municipal financial recovery plan for the town...
