Most voters have never met their ward councillor and many do not care, as they vote for the party: Ipsos survey

About half of those who voted in 2016 are not pleased with the performance of the party they voted for.

Of these, most are men, while fewer women are unhappy about the performance of their party of choice in the past five years.

This is according to a study conducted by Ipsos this month before the November 1 local government polls.

The study further found that the dissatisfaction by voters may be because only a third had met or know their ward councillor. Another third of those who voted in 2016 do not know and have never met their councillor, while the rest could not be bothered who is their local representative because they voted for the party.

The attitude of voters who do not know their local councillors, the research found, could also be a result of big parties such as the ANC, DA and EFF having national leaders hogging the spotlight during the campaign for votes.