Load-shedding won’t disrupt elections: Eskom

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the entity is working with the Electoral Commission (IEC) to minimise the risk of load-shedding during the upcoming local government elections.

Oberholzer was speaking at a Eskom state of the system briefing on Monday.

The COO was addressing issues but said regarding next Monday’s elections, the question from citizens would likely be: “With load-shedding, what is going to happen with counting votes?”