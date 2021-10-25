South Africa

Load-shedding won’t disrupt elections: Eskom

25 October 2021 - 12:47
Eskom is working with the IEC to make sure electricity is available during next week's local government elections. File photo.
Eskom is working with the IEC to make sure electricity is available during next week's local government elections. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the entity is working with the Electoral Commission (IEC) to minimise the risk of load-shedding during the upcoming local government elections.

Oberholzer was speaking at a Eskom state of the system briefing on Monday. 

The COO was addressing issues but said regarding next Monday’s elections, the question from citizens would likely be: “With load-shedding, what is going to happen with counting votes?”

He said electricity would be available until after voting has taken place and Eskom would ensure there were no challenges during that time.

“We will make use of emergency systems during the day, like using diesel power and generators, and recover them at night. This will assist us to reduce load-shedding to a minimum.

“Distribution is working with the IEC to make sure electricity is available. The team will be on standby from the end of this week to make sure there is assistance for emergency generators at Eskom and to make sure there are no election challenges.”

TimesLIVE

Short reprieve, but dark Monday and Tuesday nights ahead, says Eskom

Eskom has announced that while the current stage two load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Monday, it will resume again on Monday night from 9am ...
News
1 day ago

City of Joburg fuming over Eskom’s weekend load-shedding

The City of Johannesburg is going all out to challenge Eskom's latest load-shedding that came into effect at 9pm on Saturday night and is set to run ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg not excluded from load-shedding 'for now', says Eskom

City Power and Eskom say they have agreed to work together to protect the power grid in the national interest.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout