Nando's probes Gareth Cliff show it sponsors after Twitter roasting

Nando's says it is investigating an incident in which broadcaster Gareth Cliff told a guest on his show that her personal experience of racism was not important.

On Thursday, Cliff hosted the One SA Movement’s spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane and the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, on The Burning Platform, which is sponsored by Nando's.

Introducing his guests, Cliff said in the run-up to the November 1 local elections he is inviting political parties and leaders to speak on the show about what they offer voters.