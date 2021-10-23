DA leader John Steenhuisen says voters should ignore emotional appeals from smaller parties and give his party a chance in the local government elections on November 1.

Addressing hundreds of DA supporters in Johannesburg on Saturday at the party's final rally‚ Steenhuisen asked voters to be “smart”.

He said: “Forget for a moment about all the emotional appeals from parties who will beg for your loyalty because once‚ long ago‚ they played a role in the liberation struggle.

“Forget about all the brand new parties that spring up before every single election like a field of overnight mushrooms and then fade away just as quickly afterwards.

“Forget about all the small parties that just don’t have the numbers to properly represent you‚ and certainly don’t have the numbers to keep the ANC or EFF out.

“And forget about gimmicks like independent candidates who don’t stand for any particular values‚ policies or manifesto offers and cannot be held to account on any of these things once the votes are cast. Vote smart. Vote with your head.”

Steenhuisen's plea comes as his party faces a stiff contest from Herman Mashaba's ActionSA and Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance in its bid to regain power in the City of Johannesburg.