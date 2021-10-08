Ex-cop may change plea in trial for wife’s murder
The murder trial against former police officer Mugiyo Mabunda, who allegedly shot his wife 10 times, has been rolled over to Friday for a possible change of plea.
Mabunda, 42, is accused of shooting his wife Tebogo Mabunda, 39, outside their home in Stonehenge in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on May 14 last year.
The postponement comes a day after the testimony of their helper Ntombikayise Nkosi, a key state witness, came under scrutiny in the Mpumalanga High Court.
The court heard that Nkosi had made two statements to the police – on May 14 when she did not mention that she had seen Mabunda shooting his wife and another in November when she said she had seen him gun her down.
The deceased was a quantity surveyor in the provincial department of public works, roads and transport.
Mabunda has pleaded not guilty.
Nkosi told the court that on the day of the incident, she was in the bathroom when she heard the couple’s three children screaming, and when she ran out she heard gun shots.
Defence lawyer Adv Johan de Necker told Nkosi that when she made the first statement and did not mention seeing Mabunda shoot his wife, it was because she “actually saw nothing”.
De Necker also questioned retired police officer Sgt Michael Horn, who was the first officer to arrive at the scene, on the statement he took from Nkosi.
Horn said he had not read it back to Nkosi.
“In the statement in question, you don’t mention seeing the accused shooting the deceased, why... didn’t you mention that,” asked De Necker.
Nkosi responded: “He (Horn) didn’t ask me that. If he did, I was going to tell him. I didn’t know that I must say things that I was not asked,” said Nkosi.
The owner of the security company at the complex where they lived, Jacobus Meiring, told the court that Mabunda, who turned the gun on himself after allegedly shooting his wife, had asked him (Meiring) to finish him off but he had called an ambulance.
The state has lined up at least 26 witnesses, including experts.
On Thursday, state prosecutor Moeng Molatudi told the court that he had a discussion with De Necker that was likely to speed up the proceedings.
“My Lord, this morning we had some lengthy discussion with the defence, these discussion are definitely going to shorten the court’s proceedings. Though we are not done with the discussions, we are requesting an adjustment to Friday (Friday),” said Molatudi.
Judge Cassim Moosa agreed to Molatudi's request.
