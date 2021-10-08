Ex-cop may change plea in trial for wife’s murder

The murder trial against former police officer Mugiyo Mabunda, who allegedly shot his wife 10 times, has been rolled over to Friday for a possible change of plea.

Mabunda, 42, is accused of shooting his wife Tebogo Mabunda, 39, outside their home in Stonehenge in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on May 14 last year.

The postponement comes a day after the testimony of their helper Ntombikayise Nkosi, a key state witness, came under scrutiny in the Mpumalanga High Court.

The court heard that Nkosi had made two statements to the police – on May 14 when she did not mention that she had seen Mabunda shooting his wife and another in November when she said she had seen him gun her down.

The deceased was a quantity surveyor in the provincial department of public works, roads and transport.

Mabunda has pleaded not guilty.

Nkosi told the court that on the day of the incident, she was in the bathroom when she heard the couple’s three children screaming, and when she ran out she heard gun shots.

Defence lawyer Adv Johan de Necker told Nkosi that when she made the first statement and did not mention seeing Mabunda shoot his wife, it was because she “actually saw nothing”.