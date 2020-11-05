South Africa

Segone's yellow overalls gang terrorised community

Law catches up with 'bully' municipal speaker

05 November 2020 - 08:16

The state has labelled as shameful the actions of the speaker of a Mpumalanga municipality accused of leading a vigilante group that is behind a series of brutal assaults on police, intimidation and threats to burn down a cop shop.

Victor Khanye local municipality speaker Robert Khaya Segone appeared in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday on 17 charges, including eight of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, intimidation, crimen injuria and theft...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X