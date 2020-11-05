Segone's yellow overalls gang terrorised community

Law catches up with 'bully' municipal speaker

The state has labelled as shameful the actions of the speaker of a Mpumalanga municipality accused of leading a vigilante group that is behind a series of brutal assaults on police, intimidation and threats to burn down a cop shop.



Victor Khanye local municipality speaker Robert Khaya Segone appeared in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday on 17 charges, including eight of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, intimidation, crimen injuria and theft...