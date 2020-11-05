Segone's yellow overalls gang terrorised community
Law catches up with 'bully' municipal speaker
The state has labelled as shameful the actions of the speaker of a Mpumalanga municipality accused of leading a vigilante group that is behind a series of brutal assaults on police, intimidation and threats to burn down a cop shop.
Victor Khanye local municipality speaker Robert Khaya Segone appeared in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday on 17 charges, including eight of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, intimidation, crimen injuria and theft...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.