Gender-based violence and femicide petition to be handed over at Union Buildings

A petition containing more than 28,000 signatures and questioning government’s “lack of political will” to eradicate gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in SA will be handed to the Office of the Presidency at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday.

Spearheaded by advocacy group The Embrace Project and Change.org, the petition highlights “soaring rates of gender-based violence and femicide in SA which have grown increasingly gruesome and more tragic in this Women’s Month”.

The Embrace Project said the petition “asks the president to explain and respond to the government’s lack of political will to truly eradicate GBVF despite promises of legislative reforms and targeted policies”.

“The petition hand over will be symbolic and in honour of the 20,000 South African women who marched on the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 to hand over a petition of their own. In that way we continue the fight for the freedom of South African women.