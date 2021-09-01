Gents we don’t own women, stop calling them 'our women'

Being 'self-acclaimed' owners of ladies burdens men who end up being abusive

As men, it is about time that we realise the consequences of referring to women as “our women” and how we commit to protecting “our women” against all forms of abuse.



The increasing number of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases involving couples has got me wondering if this problem can’t be attributed to these “owners” now discarding their “objects” they no longer need...