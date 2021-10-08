Ballet lovers in for a treat as The Nutcracker returns

Shows starts tonight at Joburg Theatre

Christmas has come early for South African ballet enthusiasts as Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein presents The Nutcracker.



The classic ballet fairy tale is one of the festive season’s entertainments that has become part of theatre tradition. It does not matter how many times you have seen The Nutcracker you cannot get enough of it. The ballet show premiered in 1892 in St Petersburg, Russia. The Nutcracker was not performed outside of Russia until 1934. Since then, it has been performed many times in different countries and different versions for more than 100 years. The theatre brings back the story to excite ballet lovers...