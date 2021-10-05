IN PICS | Senior management leave Durban mental health HQ amid protest over mismanagement claims

Angry staff members and relatives of those who rely on Durban and Coastal Mental Health (DCMH) facilities protested at the non-profit’s headquarters in Sherwood, Durban on Tuesday morning, alleging “ongoing corruption” and mismanagement of funds by the board.

They said the protest action was aimed at highlighting corruption and an attempt to force changes from government at provincial and national level.

The protesters were told on Tuesday morning that representatives of both departments were coming to the facility to address them.

At one stage, the protesters “chased” senior management members off the property, telling them it was “their fault”.

TimesLIVE previously reported on allegations of a looming mental healthcare crisis, similar to the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in the province, with its oldest and largest non-profit organisation teetering on the edge of bankruptcy for the first time in its 80-year history after the “takeover” of the board under the chairmanship of former attorney Sipho Shezi in 2019.

Shezi no longer sits on the board.