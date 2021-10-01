Alex Mall security guard accused of killing protestor appears in court

Mduduzi Sithole was at forefront of protecting mall against looters, says family

The family of the man who was killed during clashes over the disconnection of illegal electricity in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, says he was at the forefront of protecting Alex Mall from looters during the violent protests in July.



Mduduzi Sithole, 27, was killed in London Road near the mall after a security guard from the shopping centre allegedly fired a shot towards a large crowd protesting against the disconnections conducted by City Power last week...