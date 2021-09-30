The SA Human Rights Commission warns PAC: drop the 'One settler, One bullet' slogan or else...

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has ordered the PAC to drop its “One settler, One bullet” slogan and apologise for having used it or face legal action.



The commission has found that the former liberation movement’s slogan constituted hate speech, harassment on the basis of race, dissemination of an idea which propagates the incitement of racial violence and that it was not protected by the right to freedom of expression...