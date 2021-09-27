IN PICS | Masks burn in Durban as protesters call for vaccines and Ramaphosa to fall

An anti-mask and anti-vax activist in Durban claimed on Monday that making people wear masks was akin to German ruler Adolf Hitler asking people to wear a star as a form of forced control.

That’s the view of Michael Southwood of the Unity Group, who joined several political parties and anti-vaccination groups during a protest in Durban on Monday, where they threw their masks on to the ground and set them alight.

The group of about 200 people - including members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), People’s Revolutionary Movement, Unemployed Graduate Movement and Land Party - marched from the Durban Christian Centre to the high court, where they were met with a police barricade, to voice their opposition to what they say is the government violating their freedom of choice.

This, they claimed, government was doing by forcing people to wear masks and by implementing the concept of vaccination passports, which have been advocated by president Cyril Ramaphosa as the mastermind.

“It doesn’t make sense, wearing a mask. It's like Hitler forcing people to wear a star. It's a means of control. The whole idea is that is a tool or mechanism of control being foisted upon us without any scientific background. First it was the mask, then it was the injection [vaccine], and who knows what is next.

“The mask is as effective as using chicken wire against mosquitoes. There is no scientific proof about the efficacy of that ‘piece of clothing’ that Ramaphosa advocated that we wear around our mouths and necks.”