Defacing of Tutu mural racist and vile
One of the most revered clergy men of our time, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is the very embodiment of our nation’s path of racial reconciliation and co-existence in diversity.
The defacing of his mural in Cape Town is yet another painful reminder that racism is never an act prompted by the target of its discrimination but wholly an expression of inexcusable hate, which consumes its perpetrators. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.