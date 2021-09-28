Defacing of Tutu mural racist and vile

One of the most revered clergy men of our time, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is the very embodiment of our nation’s path of racial reconciliation and co-existence in diversity.



The defacing of his mural in Cape Town is yet another painful reminder that racism is never an act prompted by the target of its discrimination but wholly an expression of inexcusable hate, which consumes its perpetrators. ..