Rejection of PAC slogan justified
The Human Rights Commission has given the PAC 10 days to apologise for and retract the use of the slogan “one settler, one bullet” during the party’s mobilisation for an antiracism protest at Brackenfell school in Cape Town last year.
The party used the slogan on a poster to promote the protest and its members were recorded shouting it during the gathering...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.