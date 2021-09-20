Ramaphosa confident of 80% poll win in Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday vowed that the governing party will get about 80% of the votes during the November 1 local government elections in Mpumalanga.

Speaking in Tekwane during his ANC campaign trail, Ramaphosa said the fact that the ANC is facing financial crisis will not hinder its work in government and the trust from the community.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by acting chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and other national executive committee members, said he had seen and heard about problems faced by the community, which incoming local government leaders should address.

“It was a very good day here in Mbombela. I interacted with young people. Some spoke about the traffic officers learnership that was stopped and the premier has promised to deal with that in a good way. I entered houses and saw how people are complaining about water, roads and other matters of service delivery,” Ramaphosa said.

“I also had a chance to go to the bridge which was washed away by heavy rains and the premier promised that the work to fix it will start on the 21st of this month. I’m really satisfied with what the councillors have done here, and also the fact that the ANC here is enjoying support. In the last election the ANC got 71% [of the vote] and I’m confident that we are going to remain victorious and get 80%.