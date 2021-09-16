South Africa

Hopes for basic income grant to be implemented

Beneficiaries want state to sustain social relief grant

16 September 2021 - 10:29
Mpho Koka Journalist

Bongiwe Ndlovu spends her R350 social relief of distress grant money on buying mealie meal, flour and rice, then gives the balance to his son for pocket money at school.

Ndlovu, 46, from Freedom Park in Soweto is one of millions of unemployed South Africans who rely on the R350 grant for survival since its introduction as a relief measure for those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the grant, which is paid monthly to beneficiaries, is set to come to an end in March after the government extended its lifespan twice...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...