Hopes for basic income grant to be implemented

Beneficiaries want state to sustain social relief grant

Bongiwe Ndlovu spends her R350 social relief of distress grant money on buying mealie meal, flour and rice, then gives the balance to his son for pocket money at school.



Ndlovu, 46, from Freedom Park in Soweto is one of millions of unemployed South Africans who rely on the R350 grant for survival since its introduction as a relief measure for those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the grant, which is paid monthly to beneficiaries, is set to come to an end in March after the government extended its lifespan twice...