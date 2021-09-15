Poverty levels in SA do not look like receding despite the state grants

Infrastructure development can help but must be initiated willingly by government

A week ago, Statistics SA released the inflation-adjusted national poverty lines (NPLs) report for 2021. The NPLs are constructed using the cost-of-basic needs approach, linking welfare to the consumption of goods and services.



The Food Poverty Line (FPL), which was adjusted to R624 per person per month, refers to the amount that individuals need to afford the minimum required daily energy intake. The Lower-bound Poverty Line (LBPL), adjusted to R890 per person per month, is the food poverty line plus the average amount derived from non-food items of households whose total expenditure is equal to the food poverty line. The Upper-bound Poverty Line (UBPL) was adjusted to R1,335 per person per month. Adjustments to the poverty line were made due to the increasing high cost of living in the country...