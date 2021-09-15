POLL | Have you read election manifestos yet?
Election campaigns by political parties are in full swing as South Africans will head to the polls for local government elections on November 1.
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced last Wednesday after consultations with the IEC. Voter registration will be open on the weekend of September 18 and 19.
The EFF, which has already promised voters jobs, free higher education and adequate service delivery, asked the public to contribute to their election manifesto ahead of its official launch on September 26.
During an electoral campaign in Sebokeng on Tuesday, party leader Julius Malema said Sassa grant beneficiaries, under the EFF leadership, will not pay for electricity and water.
“Being a Sassa beneficiary means that you are poor. As the government, why then do you expect money from the poor? It's wrong. Sassa beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity. There must be a database that indicates this in local municipalities.
“That way, you will be able to support your children. Water and electricity are expensive,” he said.
The GOOD Party launched their own manifesto on Tuesday and committed to building housing in better locations, fighting corruption, free off-peak public transport and rooting out crime.
"To make neighbourhoods safer we must stop crime before it happens by addressing the root social causes of crime. To reduce crime we will employ more social workers to address the causes of crime in our communities," said the party.
Three weeks ago, the DA said its manifesto will focus on restoring quality services for all residents in municipalities where it is in charge.