POLL | Have you read election manifestos yet?

Election campaigns by political parties are in full swing as South Africans will head to the polls for local government elections on November 1.

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced last Wednesday after consultations with the IEC. Voter registration will be open on the weekend of September 18 and 19.

The EFF, which has already promised voters jobs, free higher education and adequate service delivery, asked the public to contribute to their election manifesto ahead of its official launch on September 26.

During an electoral campaign in Sebokeng on Tuesday, party leader Julius Malema said Sassa grant beneficiaries, under the EFF leadership, will not pay for electricity and water.