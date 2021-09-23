Brewer says new law will not affect her umqombothi

“I was not even aware about this new law but for me it is fair as that is a natural way of brewing"

Thembisile Ndlovu has made a name for herself as the queen of brewing umqombothi the natural way it was done by grandmothers back in the villages.



The 36-year-old from Zondi in Soweto, who is owner of All Rounder Theme events that organises themed parties and provides catering, said the new law regulating the making of umqombothi would not affect her business. ..