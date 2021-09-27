'Unforgivable public servants receiving grants to top up salaries': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is stepping up efforts to prevent abuse of state funds meant for the poor by public representatives.

This after parliament learnt that thousands of public servants have been illegally receiving social grants and the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant monthly in a bid to top up their salaries.

“It is common knowledge that applicants with other sources of income do not qualify for this grant. It is also self-evident that those who receive an income from the state are not eligible to apply. And yet they did. About 17,000 people employed at national and provincial government submitted applications in a bid to top up their salaries with money meant for the poor.

“Given the extent of need in the country, one that our public servants know too well, this wilful intent to steal from the public purse is unforgivable,” said Ramaphosa in his Monday weekly newsletter.

The president said there was still a long way to go in rooting out corruption, preventing this kind of abuse and instilling a culture of ethics in the public service.