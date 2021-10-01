Efforts to improve Gauteng residents' quality of life undone by Covid-19: survey

Lockdown, riots, mass unemployment, load-shedding — it's fair to say South Africans have been through a rough 18 months.

The latest Quality of Life Survey has revealed how Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown have negatively affected families in Gauteng.

From October 2020 to May 2021, Quality of Life Survey fieldworkers visited Gauteng's 529 provincial wards and interviewed 13,616 adults.

There are around 16-million people living in the province and the percentage of households living below the average poverty line has risen to 36%, from 25% in 2017/18 — the last time the Quality of Life Survey was run.

According to the survey, 48% of all Gauteng respondents said someone in their household received a social grant of some kind — up from 42% in 2017/18.