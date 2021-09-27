Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging for 'renaming' ANC to 'Apartheid National Congress'

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, had tongues wagging at the weekend after “renaming” the African National Congress (ANC) in a Twitter post.

Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at the ANC leadership under Cyril Ramaphosa.

She said the party, under Ramaphosa, was the “Apartheid National Congress”.

She also changed the colours of the ANC emblem to those of the national flag under the apartheid government.