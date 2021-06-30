We will protect him against being sent to jail — MKMVA
This came as the judgment against Zuma was widely praised by opposition parties and civil society organisations, who said it was the vindication of the country's constitutional order and rule of law.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s staunchest backers and family continued to appear to be at loggerheads in their defence on Tuesday as the Constitutional Court sentenced him to more than a year in prison for contempt of court.
