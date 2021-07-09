'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, has accused the ruling party of failing her father. This after Zuma handed himself over to authorities in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The correctional services department told TimesLIVE that Zuma had “been admitted to start serving a 15-month sentence at [the] Estcourt Correctional Centre”.

The former president's daughter said Zuma's supporters would be failing him if they stopped advancing the fight for “Radical Economic Transformation” and economic freedom.

“Our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify. Amandla!" she tweeted on Thursday.