'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, has accused the ruling party of failing her father. This after Zuma handed himself over to authorities in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The correctional services department told TimesLIVE that Zuma had “been admitted to start serving a 15-month sentence at [the] Estcourt Correctional Centre”.
The former president's daughter said Zuma's supporters would be failing him if they stopped advancing the fight for “Radical Economic Transformation” and economic freedom.
“Our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify. Amandla!" she tweeted on Thursday.
Cdes, You have not failed @presjgzuma (@MYANC has). But you will fail him if the fight for Radical Economic Transformation stops. You will fail him if the fight for Economic Freedom stops! So our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify…Amandla ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!!— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 8, 2021
During Zuma's arrest, Duduzile said she had spoken to her father while he was “en route”, and that he was “still in good spirits”.
“He said that he hopes they still have his same overalls from Robben Island and we laughed hard that at least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round,” she tweeted.
Attempts by TimesLIVE to contact Duduzile and the Jacob Zuma Foundation for comment on her claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.
The Constitutional Court last week sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail after it found him guilty of contempt of court. He had defied its order to appear before the state capture inquiry.
The apex court will on Monday hear his application to rescind its judgment. Meanwhile, the Pietermaritzburg high court will on Friday hand down its ruling on Zuma's application to stay his arrest.
Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said on Thursday the department would co-operate with the court's judgment.
“On the issue of what will happen when the Pietermaritzburg high court makes its ruling, we will cross that bridge when we reach there. It's a judgment. We all do not know what the judgment is going to be.
“We will await the judgment and upon release of it, we will study the judgment and then it will direct us on what to do. We are going to observe, obey and be directed by what the court says.”
