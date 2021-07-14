Tribalism, like racism, must be rooted out in society

Zuma a master at using tribal card when in trouble

Truth be told, Jacob Zuma is a tribalist. If he was not, he would have reined in his supporters when they use the tribal card.



When he was dismissed as deputy president of the country in 2005 by then president Thabo Mbeki, he mobilised support using the tribal card. We saw 100% Zulu T-shirts worn by his supporters. Threats of violence were made that if Zuma did not become president of the country Zulus would revolt. Zuma has been using tribalism to garner support whenever he is in trouble...