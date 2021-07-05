IN QUOTES | ‘There’s no need for me to go to jail today’: 5 quotes from Zuma’s ‘defiant’ address

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday denied he refused to appear at the state capture inquiry, and claimed there is a narrative and propaganda to paint him as being defiant of the inquiry.

Zuma was addressing a media briefing from his Nkandla home in KwaZulu-Natal after a chaotic day that saw scores of his supporters flock to his residence to “prevent his arrest”.

Last Tuesday the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months’ imprisonment. Sunday was the last day for Zuma to hand himself in, after which the police minister and police commissioner were obliged to arrest him.