Zuma arrest will test law enforcers

Immediately after the conviction and sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, his backers, including some members of his family, went into combat mode.

While his daughter Duduzile tweeted that her father was ready to hand himself over to authorities in Nkandla, members of the MKMVA called on Zuma to defy the order while his son Edward stood outside the gates of his homestead, declaring that over his dead body would his father be arrested.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of a Constitutional Court order to appear before the State Capture commission.

He was given five days to hand himself over to police, failing which police were given three days to arrest him. Yesterday it was unclear what his next move would be.

The response from his supporters was not unexpected. Their stance has consistently been one encouraging defiance of the country’s courts and the rule of law.

Zuma too has typically painted himself as a victim of the legal system and appears hellbent to go down as a martyr in the eyes of his loyalists.

Of concern are the utterances of his backers suggesting a hostile, even violent, resistance of Zuma’s arrest, should he not comply with the latest court order.

This has heightened concerns about possible political unrest and violence that could unfold as a result of the judgment.

Zuma’s defiance so far suggests that he is unlikely to calm his supporters and to call on them to refrain from violence.

It would also be naïve to believe that the ANC, which is so fragmented due to factionalism, can be relied upon to politically manage such a fallout between Zuma supporters, who are presumably ANC members, and law enforcement.

The question then becomes, what are our law enforcement's plans to manage such resistance should it become an eventuality.

We must be clear that ours is a country of laws where no amount of intimidation or taunting of police must be tolerated.

Equally, police have a responsibility to maintain order, erring on the side of caution in order to avoid unnecessary bloodshed.

Whatever will unfold in the next week, will not only put to the test our law enforcement strategies in highly emotive situations, but will ultimately bring into sharp focus the leadership of the police and their resolve to navigate a rough political terrain to serve our constitution.