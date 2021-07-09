Millions of rand of KZN infrastructure damaged in violent ‘Free Jacob Zuma’ protests

The KwaZulu-Natal government pleaded for calm on Friday amid protests believed to be part of a violent “Free Jacob Zuma and shut down KZN” campaign in which millions of rand worth of infrastructure have been damaged.

The police were under pressure when responding to several fiery protests, disruptions to traffic and truck blockades since the early hours of Friday morning from Empangeni on the north coast to the province’s south coast.

The provincial government said KwaZulu-Natal had “experienced a number of scattered attempts to bring the province to a grinding halt as major roads and highways, including the N2 and N3, were targeted.

“The M7, which is a strategic cargo transit route to the Port of Durban, and other provincial and municipal links were also affected.

“Several vehicles were reportedly stoned and millions worth of public infrastructure damaged, resulting in many commuters not being able to reach their places of work.