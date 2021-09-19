Pupils with learning disability have finally found home in Ekurhuleni to restore their dignity

Hundreds of pupils with learning disability have found a facility to restore their dignity and learn entrepreneurial techniques at the Daveyton Skill School on the East Rand.

The skills development centre caters for children with additional education needs, situated at Sozizwe Primary School and houses over 500 pupils with mild learning disabilities.

The school empowers young children to study, manage and start their own businesses.

School’s principal, Thembi Letsoalo, said the school does not have grades but operates in yearly courses.

“We take pupils from between the ages of 13 and 20, orientate them for a year and they learn multiple courses and choose from year two where they want to excel,” she said.

Letsoalo said the skills available at the school are motor mechanic, beauty, woodwork and art classes.

She said the school together with the Department of Health has partnerships with external companies that give these pupils trade practicals before they graduate and get certificates that will give them long-standing careers by the time they complete their four-year duration.